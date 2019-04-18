The Chinese Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan gunmen kidnap and kill 14 bus passengers bound for coastal town home to China’s belt and road port
- The bus was travelling on a coastal highway from the financial hub of Karachi towards Gwadar, the Arabian Sea port town where China is building a deep water port
- Western Baluchistan province has long been plagued by violence and a stubborn insurgency. But no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack
