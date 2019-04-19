Channels

An Indian Jet Airways employee weeps during a march to appeal to save their airline, in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
South Asia

‘No salary, no money’: Jet Airways staff demand India Prime Minister Modi rescue grounded airline

  • With no respite in sight, the carrier finally accepted defeat, saying on Wednesday that all flights would be temporarily halted
  • About a hundred people, including uniformed Jet Airways pilots, took to the streets on Thursday in New Delhi to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:56am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:56am, 19 Apr, 2019

An Indian Jet Airways employee weeps during a march to appeal to save their airline, in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
A Jet Airways plane is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Collapse of Jet Airways ‘bad for everyone’ as cost of flight to India soars, making it cheaper to fly to London than Delhi

  • Carrier had 25 per cent of market flying to Delhi, and 32 per cent on Mumbai route
  • Cathay Pacific and Air India now dominate market, with cost of ticket likely to skyrocket as a result
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:54pm, 15 Apr, 2019

A Jet Airways plane is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
