An Indian Jet Airways employee weeps during a march to appeal to save their airline, in New Delhi. Photo: EPA
‘No salary, no money’: Jet Airways staff demand India Prime Minister Modi rescue grounded airline
- With no respite in sight, the carrier finally accepted defeat, saying on Wednesday that all flights would be temporarily halted
- About a hundred people, including uniformed Jet Airways pilots, took to the streets on Thursday in New Delhi to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene
Topic | India
A Jet Airways plane is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Collapse of Jet Airways ‘bad for everyone’ as cost of flight to India soars, making it cheaper to fly to London than Delhi
- Carrier had 25 per cent of market flying to Delhi, and 32 per cent on Mumbai route
- Cathay Pacific and Air India now dominate market, with cost of ticket likely to skyrocket as a result
Topic | Aviation
