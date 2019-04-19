Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bangladeshi women hold placards and photographs of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka, following her murder. Photo: AFP
South Asia

‘I’ll fight this crime till my last breath’: Bangladeshi girl’s last words after being set on fire for reporting schoolteacher’s abuse

  • She had complained to her family and police of being touched inappropriately by the head teacher of her Islamic school in late March
  • Two men confessed to luring her to the school roof, dousing her in kerosene and setting her on fire. But she survived, only briefly enough to record what happened on a mobile phone
Topic |   Bangladesh
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:20pm, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:19pm, 19 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bangladeshi women hold placards and photographs of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka, following her murder. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.