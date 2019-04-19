Bangladeshi women hold placards and photographs of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka, following her murder. Photo: AFP
‘I’ll fight this crime till my last breath’: Bangladeshi girl’s last words after being set on fire for reporting schoolteacher’s abuse
- She had complained to her family and police of being touched inappropriately by the head teacher of her Islamic school in late March
- Two men confessed to luring her to the school roof, dousing her in kerosene and setting her on fire. But she survived, only briefly enough to record what happened on a mobile phone
Topic | Bangladesh
Bangladeshi women hold placards and photographs of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka, following her murder. Photo: AFP