Military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
42 killed, hundreds injured as multiple blasts hit churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday
- Explosions caused multiple fatalities among worshipers and hotel guests
- Official says they suspect the blasts at two churches were carried out by suicide bombers
Topic | Sri Lanka
Military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters