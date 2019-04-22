A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
‘Panic mode’: witness describes chaos as Easter Sunday bombings rip through Sri Lanka’s capital, leaving hundreds dead
- Blood and ambulances everywhere, this 24-year-old recalls the moment he pulled up to the luxury Shangri-La hotel, and then had to evacuate
Topic | Sri Lanka
A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
Security staff stand guard outside St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
Sri Lanka bombings: eight arrests after eight explosions kill 207, injure hundreds in bloody Easter Sunday attacks
- Eighth blast said to be a suicide bombing in a home that was being searched by police
- Sri Lanka’s most senior Catholic figure called on the government to find the attackers and ‘punish them mercilessly’
Topic | Sri Lanka
Security staff stand guard outside St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua