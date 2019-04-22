Channels

A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
South Asia

‘Panic mode’: witness describes chaos as Easter Sunday bombings rip through Sri Lanka’s capital, leaving hundreds dead

  • Blood and ambulances everywhere, this 24-year-old recalls the moment he pulled up to the luxury Shangri-La hotel, and then had to evacuate
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:56am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:17am, 22 Apr, 2019

A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
Security staff stand guard outside St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: eight arrests after eight explosions kill 207, injure hundreds in bloody Easter Sunday attacks

  • Eighth blast said to be a suicide bombing in a home that was being searched by police
  • Sri Lanka’s most senior Catholic figure called on the government to find the attackers and ‘punish them mercilessly’
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 1:11pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:12am, 22 Apr, 2019

Security staff stand guard outside St. Anthony's Church where a blast took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Xinhua
