Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka PM admits information about bombing threat ‘was there’ ahead of Easter Sunday blasts that killed hundreds

  • Documents show the police chief issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit ‘prominent churches’
  • Death toll from Sunday’s eight bombings now more than 200, with 450 injured
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:48am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:06am, 22 Apr, 2019

Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
South Asia

‘Panic mode’: witness describes chaos as Easter Sunday bombings rip through Sri Lanka’s capital, leaving hundreds dead

  • Blood and ambulances everywhere, this 24-year-old recalls the moment he pulled up to the luxury Shangri-La hotel, and then had to evacuate
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:56am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:53am, 22 Apr, 2019

A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
