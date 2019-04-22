Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka PM admits information about bombing threat ‘was there’ ahead of Easter Sunday blasts that killed hundreds
- Documents show the police chief issued an intelligence alert to top officers 10 days ago, warning that suicide bombers planned to hit ‘prominent churches’
- Death toll from Sunday’s eight bombings now more than 200, with 450 injured
Topic | Sri Lanka
A victim of the bomb blasts in Colombo is carried off by security personnel. Photo: EPA
‘Panic mode’: witness describes chaos as Easter Sunday bombings rip through Sri Lanka’s capital, leaving hundreds dead
- Blood and ambulances everywhere, this 24-year-old recalls the moment he pulled up to the luxury Shangri-La hotel, and then had to evacuate
