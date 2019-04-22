Channels

People leave their houses in fear as the military try to defuse a suspicious van in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka suicide blasts: Islamic extremist group blamed for attack as government admits intelligence failings

  • The government received several warnings about an imminent terror attack by the domestic Islamic extremist group National Thowfeek Jamaath (NTJ), but did not act on them
  • A minister said the NTJ was believed to have carried out the attacks with the assistance of ‘an international network’
Topic |   Sri Lanka
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Associated Press  

Bloomberg  

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Published: 10:46pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:48pm, 22 Apr, 2019

People leave their houses in fear as the military try to defuse a suspicious van in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

‘A river of blood’: Sri Lankan suicide bombers kill at least 290, injure 500 in Easter Sunday blasts

  • Dozens of foreigners, including Chinese and Japanese, killed in the coordinated bombings across the capital Colombo
  • Authorities investigate reports of intelligence briefing warning of attacks, as tourists flock to the airport amid fears of ongoing threat
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 10:48am, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:32pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
