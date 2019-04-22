People leave their houses in fear as the military try to defuse a suspicious van in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka suicide blasts: Islamic extremist group blamed for attack as government admits intelligence failings
- The government received several warnings about an imminent terror attack by the domestic Islamic extremist group National Thowfeek Jamaath (NTJ), but did not act on them
- A minister said the NTJ was believed to have carried out the attacks with the assistance of ‘an international network’
Colombo's Archbishop Malcolm Ranjith looks at the explosion site inside a church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
‘A river of blood’: Sri Lankan suicide bombers kill at least 290, injure 500 in Easter Sunday blasts
- Dozens of foreigners, including Chinese and Japanese, killed in the coordinated bombings across the capital Colombo
- Authorities investigate reports of intelligence briefing warning of attacks, as tourists flock to the airport amid fears of ongoing threat
