Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife, Anne, arrive at the celebration of the 50th birthday of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in Copenhagen in May 2018. Photo: AFP
Denmark’s richest man, billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts
- Holch Povlsen, whose holdings include the online retailer Asos, his wife Anne and their four children were on holiday at the time of the attacks
- Local officials say more than 30 foreign tourists from at least 11 countries were among the nearly 300 who died in the blasts
People leave their houses in fear as the military try to defuse a suspicious van in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka suicide blasts: Islamic extremist group blamed for attack as government admits intelligence failings
- The government received several warnings about a terror attack by the domestic Islamic extremist group National Thowfeek Jamaath (NTJ), but did not act on them
- A minister said the NTJ was believed to have carried out the attacks with the assistance of ‘an international network’
