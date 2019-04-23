Channels

Mourners grieve at the burial of three members of the same family victims of Easter Sunday bomb blast at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo. Photo: AP
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: nation mourns, military given extra powers after one of Asia’s darkest days

  • The military was given a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects – powers that were used during the civil war but withdrawn when it ended
  • Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said he feared the massacre – may unleash instability and vowed to vest all necessary powers with the defence forces
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:54am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:57am, 23 Apr, 2019

Mourners grieve at the burial of three members of the same family victims of Easter Sunday bomb blast at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo. Photo: AP
Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife, Anne, arrive at the celebration of the 50th birthday of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in Copenhagen in May 2018. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Denmark’s richest man, billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts

  • Holch Povlsen, whose holdings include the online retailer Asos, his wife Anne and their four children were on holiday at the time of the attacks
  • Local officials say more than 30 foreign tourists from at least 11 countries were among the nearly 300 who died in the blasts
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:40am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:12am, 23 Apr, 2019

Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife, Anne, arrive at the celebration of the 50th birthday of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in Copenhagen in May 2018. Photo: AFP
