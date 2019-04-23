Relatives place flowers after the burial of three victims of the same family, who died at Easter Sunday bomb blast at St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
Victims of the Sri Lanka suicide bombings: entire families from around the world among the hundreds killed in Easter Sunday terror attack
- Attackers targeted prominent churches and luxury hotels – places where entire families were worshipping or holidaying together. Here’s just some of the details about the many victims
Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife, Anne, arrive at the celebration of the 50th birthday of Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in Copenhagen in May 2018. Photo: AFP
Denmark’s richest man, billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen, loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts
- Holch Povlsen, whose holdings include the online retailer Asos, his wife Anne and their four children were on holiday at the time of the attacks
- Local officials say more than 30 foreign tourists from at least 11 countries were among the nearly 300 who died in the blasts
