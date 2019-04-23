Indian PM Narendra Modi displays his inked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. Photo: Xinhua
India election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes in third phase of polling
- The voting for 117 seats on Tuesday means polls are half finished overall for 543 seats in India’s lower house of Parliament
Topic | India
Indian PM Narendra Modi displays his inked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. Photo: Xinhua
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
India elections: Why Rahul Gandhi is looking south for support
- The Congress party leader has turned his attention to Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala
- But can victory there really help him in his electoral battle against incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party?
Topic | India
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP