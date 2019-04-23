Channels

Indian PM Narendra Modi displays his inked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. Photo: Xinhua
South Asia

India election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi votes in third phase of polling

  • The voting for 117 seats on Tuesday means polls are half finished overall for 543 seats in India’s lower house of Parliament
Topic |   India
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:48pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:48pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Indian PM Narendra Modi displays his inked finger after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. Photo: Xinhua
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Politics

India elections: Why Rahul Gandhi is looking south for support

  • The Congress party leader has turned his attention to Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala
  • But can victory there really help him in his electoral battle against incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party?
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 6:11pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
