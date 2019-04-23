Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321
- President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
- State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
Topic | Sri Lanka
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan soldiers inspect the damage following explosions at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Photo: Bloomberg
Sri Lankan soldiers inspect the damage following explosions at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Photo: Bloomberg