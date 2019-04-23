Channels

Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321

  • President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
  • State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
Agencies  

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Published: 8:24pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:24pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Sri Lankan soldiers inspect the damage following explosions at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo. Photo: Bloomberg
Rohan Gunaratna
Sri Lanka bombings bear hallmarks of Islamic State attack

  • The government has attributed the suicide bombings to a little-known Islamist group but the coordinated strike on Easter Sunday shows how IS is entering a new phase of global expansion
  • Colombo now needs to exchange and share intelligence to dismantle the terrorists’ support and operational structures, says Rohan Gunaratna
Rohan Gunaratna

Rohan Gunaratna  

Published: 2:13pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:30pm, 23 Apr, 2019

