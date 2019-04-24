Channels

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard near the president’s house in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: death toll rises to 359, over 50 suspects arrested

  • The government said the attacks were carried out by Islamic fundamentalists in apparent retaliation for the New Zealand mosque massacre
  • Prime Minister Wickremesinghe warned that several suspects armed with explosives were still at large
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 12:18pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:27pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321

  • President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
  • State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
Topic |   Sri Lanka
SCMP

Agencies  

Rajpal Abeynayake  

Published: 8:24pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:32pm, 23 Apr, 2019

