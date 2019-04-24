Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard near the president’s house in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bombings: death toll rises to 359, over 50 suspects arrested
- The government said the attacks were carried out by Islamic fundamentalists in apparent retaliation for the New Zealand mosque massacre
- Prime Minister Wickremesinghe warned that several suspects armed with explosives were still at large
Topic | Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard near the president’s house in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321
- President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
- State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
Topic | Sri Lanka
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte