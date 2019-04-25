TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is one of the world’s most popular apps. Photo: SCMP
Indian court lifts ban on TikTok video-sharing app in victory for China’s Bytedance
- App was earlier prohibited of concern it exposed children to pornography and other disturbing content
- Bytedance said ban led to financial losses of up to US$500,000 a day and had put more than 250 jobs at risk
Topic | Social media
TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is one of the world’s most popular apps. Photo: SCMP
YouTube capture of player in TikTok App Photo: YouTube
Google, Apple block TikTok in India, in move likely to hurt Bytedance’s short video app in key market
- The court ruling restricts future downloads of the app in India, not existing users, said one of the people familiar with the decision
Topic | China technology
YouTube capture of player in TikTok App Photo: YouTube