Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is one of the world’s most popular apps. Photo: SCMP
South Asia

Indian court lifts ban on TikTok video-sharing app in victory for China’s Bytedance

  • App was earlier prohibited of concern it exposed children to pornography and other disturbing content
  • Bytedance said ban led to financial losses of up to US$500,000 a day and had put more than 250 jobs at risk
Topic |   Social media
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:34am, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:33am, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with special effects and is one of the world’s most popular apps. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
YouTube capture of player in TikTok App Photo: YouTube
Apps & Social

Google, Apple block TikTok in India, in move likely to hurt Bytedance’s short video app in key market

  • The court ruling restricts future downloads of the app in India, not existing users, said one of the people familiar with the decision
Topic |   China technology
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:59pm, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:59pm, 17 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

YouTube capture of player in TikTok App Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.