Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bombings: why warnings signs of radicalisation went unheeded
- One reason the warning signs may have been ignored was the government’s overwhelming focus on suppressing any revival of Tamil separatism
National Thowheed Jamath leader Zahran Hashim (C). Photo: AFP
Who is Zahran Hashim, the radical cleric linked to Sri Lanka bombings?
- Hashim was a virtual unknown before the onslaught – even inside Sri Lanka
- But a video released by IS is the first evidence of the apparently central role played by the cleric in the attacks
