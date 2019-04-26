Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard at the St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on April 25. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka suicide blasts: top Sri Lanka defence official resigns over security failures
- Hemasiri Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, submitted a letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bombings: why warnings signs of radicalisation went unheeded
- One reason the warning signs may have been ignored was the government’s overwhelming focus on suppressing any revival of Tamil separatism
