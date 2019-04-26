Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard at the St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on April 25. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Sri Lanka suicide blasts: top Sri Lanka defence official resigns over security failures

  • Hemasiri Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, submitted a letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Published: 12:03am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:03am, 26 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard at the St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on April 25. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka bombings: why warnings signs of radicalisation went unheeded

  • One reason the warning signs may have been ignored was the government’s overwhelming focus on suppressing any revival of Tamil separatism
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:41pm, 25 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.