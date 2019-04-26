Channels

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard in the rain at St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Sri Lanka blast death toll lowered by about 100 as some bodies were ‘double counted’

  • Many victims ‘badly mutilated’, health ministry says, adding that new figure of 253 was reached after autopsies were completed, DNA cross-referenced
  • Revision puts increased pressure on government already under fire over apparent failure to act on intelligence about Easter bombings
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:45am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:45am, 26 Apr, 2019

Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard at the St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo on April 25. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Sri Lanka suicide blasts: top Sri Lanka defence official resigns over security failures

  • Hemasiri Fernando, Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, submitted a letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Associated Press  

Published: 12:03am, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:03am, 26 Apr, 2019

