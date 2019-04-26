Sri Lankan soldiers stand guard in the rain at St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka blast death toll lowered by about 100 as some bodies were ‘double counted’
- Many victims ‘badly mutilated’, health ministry says, adding that new figure of 253 was reached after autopsies were completed, DNA cross-referenced
- Revision puts increased pressure on government already under fire over apparent failure to act on intelligence about Easter bombings
