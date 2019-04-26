Chin Wui Kin on the second peak of Four Sisters Mountain in January. Photo: Chin Wui Kin via Facebook
No oxygen, no food, no water: ‘Miracle rescue’ for Singapore-based Malaysian climber Chin Wui Kin, who was stranded on Nepal’s Mount Annapurna for two days
- Experienced mountaineer endured freezing conditions after being separated from group while descending from peak
- Chin survived without supplies for more than 40 hours before being spotted by rescue helicopter
Howse Peak, Mount Chephren and Waterfowl Lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. Photo: Photononstop
World-class climbers Jess Roskelley, David Lama and Hansjörg Auer presumed killed in avalanche in Banff, Canada
- Trio were trying a challenging route on Howse Peak in the Rocky Mountains when they went missing
- Safety specialists spotted signs of several avalanches and debris containing climbing equipment
