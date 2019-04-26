Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka did not arrest citizens who joined Islamic State because it is ‘not an offence’ to join foreign terrorist groups, PM says
- Attacks on Easter Sunday killed 253 people – revised down from more than 350. Islamic State has claimed responsibility
- Many countries amended their relevant anti-terrorism legislation after 2014, the year that Islamic State declared a caliphate
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: AFP
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321
- President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
- State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
Topic | Sri Lanka
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte