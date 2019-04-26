Sri Lankan security forces stand guard at Dawatagaha mosque in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka says Easter bombings leader Mohamed Zahran died in hotel attack
- Police said the assailants’ military training was provided by “Army Mohideen”
- President Sirisena said that some 140 people in the island nation had been identified as having links to IS
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bombings: why warnings signs of radicalisation went unheeded
- One reason the warning signs may have been ignored was the government’s overwhelming focus on suppressing any revival of Tamil separatism
