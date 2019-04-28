Sri Lankan police officers holding an Islamic State flag recovered from an alleged militant hideout in Kalmunai, eastern Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AP
Islamic State claims three militants who blew themselves up in Sri Lanka raid
- Churches closed on Sunday – one weeks after devastating bombings – so country’s Christians watch televised mass in their homes
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
Sri Lankan police officers holding an Islamic State flag recovered from an alleged militant hideout in Kalmunai, eastern Sri Lanka, on Friday. Photo: AP
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka bombings: investigators probe global terror links as IS claims responsibility and death toll climbs to 321
- President Maithripala Sirisena said intelligence agencies had reported that ‘international organisations [were] behind these acts of local terrorists’
- State Minister of Defence Ruwan Wijewardene said the bombings could have been retaliation for the mosque shootings in New Zealand last month
Topic | Sri Lanka
Mourners react during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte