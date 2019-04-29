Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (right) and family show ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
India election: Mumbai’s rich and famous cast their votes
- India’s film and finance capital took centre stage on Monday in the fourth of seven rounds of voting in the country’s elections
- Media scrums formed at polling stations where Bollywood superstars, cricket legends and the nation’s richest man were expected to vote
Topic | India
A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’. Source: YouTube
India elections: Modi’s BJP and opposition put the beat down with hopes hip-hop will sway first-time voters
- About 85 million young people will be eligible to vote for the first time in this year’s Indian elections
- As home-grown rap music takes the airwaves by storm, could hip-hop help the country’s politicians connect with the younger generation?
Topic | Asia elections
