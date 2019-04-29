Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (right) and family show ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India election: Mumbai’s rich and famous cast their votes

  • India’s film and finance capital took centre stage on Monday in the fourth of seven rounds of voting in the country’s elections
  • Media scrums formed at polling stations where Bollywood superstars, cricket legends and the nation’s richest man were expected to vote
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:37pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:37pm, 29 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (right) and family show ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’. Source: YouTube
Society

India elections: Modi’s BJP and opposition put the beat down with hopes hip-hop will sway first-time voters

  • About 85 million young people will be eligible to vote for the first time in this year’s Indian elections
  • As home-grown rap music takes the airwaves by storm, could hip-hop help the country’s politicians connect with the younger generation?
Topic |   Asia elections
Soumya Shankar

Soumya Shankar  

Published: 9:00pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:29pm, 25 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A still from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 'My first vote to the one, one and only one who has got everything done’. Source: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.