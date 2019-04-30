Security personnel stand guard in front of St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bans niqab veils after Easter attacks but will it make anyone safer?
- The niqab is a black veil made of thin fabric, often with a small opening from which a woman’s eyes can peer out
- It’s far more concealing than the hijab, a scarf covering the hair that some Muslim women wear
Sri Lankan security forces stand guard at Dawatagaha mosque in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka says Easter bombings leader Mohamed Zahran died in hotel attack
- Police said the assailants’ military training was provided by “Army Mohideen”
- President Sirisena said that some 140 people in the island nation had been identified as having links to IS
