Security personnel stand guard in front of St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka bans niqab veils after Easter attacks but will it make anyone safer?

  • The niqab is a black veil made of thin fabric, often with a small opening from which a woman’s eyes can peer out
  • It’s far more concealing than the hijab, a scarf covering the hair that some Muslim women wear
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:22pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:54pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Sri Lankan security forces stand guard at Dawatagaha mosque in Colombo. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

Sri Lanka says Easter bombings leader Mohamed Zahran died in hotel attack

  • Police said the assailants’ military training was provided by “Army Mohideen”
  • President Sirisena said that some 140 people in the island nation had been identified as having links to IS
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 8:19pm, 26 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:56pm, 26 Apr, 2019

