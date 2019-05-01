A study last year by researchers from the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences said 259 people across the world had died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017. Photo: EPA
Three Indian teens crushed by train while taking selfies, highlighting risks of social media obsession
- Experts warn youngsters obsessed with social media are going to extreme lengths to post selfies seen as daring and risky
- The highest number of incidents and selfie deaths occur in India, followed by Russia, United States and Pakistan
