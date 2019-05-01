Channels

A wall graffiti depicting Indian National Congress (INC) party leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a tug of war over India is seen in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Maoist rebels kill 15 elite Indian commandos and driver in fresh election violence

  • The team of soldiers was travelling in a private vehicle to inspect an earlier attack when bombing occurred
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:14pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 1 May, 2019

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan (right) and family show ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India election: Mumbai’s rich and famous cast their votes

  • India’s film and finance capital took centre stage on Monday in the fourth of seven rounds of voting in the country’s elections
  • Media scrums formed at polling stations where Bollywood superstars, cricket legends and the nation’s richest man were expected to vote
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:37pm, 29 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:18pm, 29 Apr, 2019

