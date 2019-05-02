An image released by Islamic State’s news agency purports to show Mohammed Zahran (centre), the man Sri Lanka says led the Easter attack that killed over 300 people, as well as other attackers. Photo: AP
Does Sri Lanka attack show Islamic State is targeting South Asia? Indian and Bangladeshi security experts play down threat
- Authorities in India and Bangladesh are investigating activities with possible Islamic State links while Sri Lanka pursues suspects in bombing that killed 253 people
Topic | Islamic State
An image released by Islamic State’s news agency purports to show Mohammed Zahran (centre), the man Sri Lanka says led the Easter attack that killed over 300 people, as well as other attackers. Photo: AP
Indian Muslims holding a photo of Masood Azhar shout slogans against Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Photo: AFP
China backs UN blacklist of leader of Pakistan-based militants, ending a decade of opposition
- Beijing’s decision to support UN Security Council sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad head Masood Azhar is a breakthrough for India-China relations
- India stepped up diplomatic efforts to convince China that Azhar should be labelled a terrorist following a deadly attack in Kashmir
Topic | Kashmir
Indian Muslims holding a photo of Masood Azhar shout slogans against Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir. Photo: AFP