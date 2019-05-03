Channels

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith at a candlelight vigil in memory of bombing victims in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: AFP
South Asia

New Sri Lanka church attacks planned, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith reveals after receiving ‘foreign information’

  • Archbishop of Colombo says in letter he is closing churches and Catholic schools and cancelling public congregations for Mass ‘until further notice’
  • Death toll from the April 21 bombings at churches and luxury hotels rose to 257 people from 253 last week
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:31am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31am, 3 May, 2019

Security personnel stand guard in front of St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Sri Lanka bans niqab veils after Easter attacks but will it make anyone safer?

  • The niqab is a black veil made of thin fabric, often with a small opening from which a woman’s eyes can peer out
  • It’s far more concealing than the hijab, a scarf covering the hair that some Muslim women wear
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:22pm, 30 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 30 Apr, 2019

