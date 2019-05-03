Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith at a candlelight vigil in memory of bombing victims in Colombo on Sunday. Photo: AFP
New Sri Lanka church attacks planned, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith reveals after receiving ‘foreign information’
- Archbishop of Colombo says in letter he is closing churches and Catholic schools and cancelling public congregations for Mass ‘until further notice’
- Death toll from the April 21 bombings at churches and luxury hotels rose to 257 people from 253 last week
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
Security personnel stand guard in front of St Anthony’s Shrine in Colombo. Photo: Reuters
