A glass door shatters during Cyclone Fani in Bhubaneswar, India. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Two dead, thousands evacuated as Cyclone Fani pummels India’s Orissa

  • The storm is one of the strongest to come in off the Indian Ocean in years, with winds gusting at speeds of up to 200kph
  • Some 3,000 shelters were set up to accommodate more than a million people in Orissa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 6:03pm, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 6:03pm, 3 May, 2019

A glass door shatters during Cyclone Fani in Bhubaneswar, India. Photo: Reuters
