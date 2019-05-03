A glass door shatters during Cyclone Fani in Bhubaneswar, India. Photo: Reuters
Two dead, thousands evacuated as Cyclone Fani pummels India’s Orissa
- The storm is one of the strongest to come in off the Indian Ocean in years, with winds gusting at speeds of up to 200kph
- Some 3,000 shelters were set up to accommodate more than a million people in Orissa
A glass door shatters during Cyclone Fani in Bhubaneswar, India. Photo: Reuters
Tropical Cyclone Fani intensifying in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: AFP
Cyclonic Storm Fani is the biggest to hit India in 20 years, prompting evacuations of 800,000 people
- Some 1,000 shelters in schools and government buildings have been set up to accommodate more than 1 million people
Tropical Cyclone Fani intensifying in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: AFP