Sri Lankans light candles and pray outside St Anthony’s Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
South Asia

Sri Lanka blasts: Catholics say lonely prayers as churches remain shut for a second week

  • With the army staging raids across the country and authorities maintaining high levels of security, the country’s 1.25 million Christians are still on edge after jihadist bombers killed 257 people
Topic |   Sri Lanka bombings
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:04pm, 5 May, 2019

Updated: 5:04pm, 5 May, 2019

Sri Lankans light candles and pray outside St Anthony's Church in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: AP
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband, Dulip Fernando, and two children, Dulakghi and Vimukthi, during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church. Photo: Reuters
Zachary Abuza
Opinion

Opinion

Zachary Abuza

Sri Lanka attacks: why the wealthy and successful become suicide bombers

  • The world was shocked to hear that two of the nine suicide bombers that hit Sri Lanka were children of a millionaire spice merchant who grew up in luxury
  • But society should understand it is because they have much to lose that these terrorists are able to influence their constituency and inspire others
Zachary Abuza

Zachary Abuza  

Published: 5:30pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:19am, 29 Apr, 2019

Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband, Dulip Fernando, and two children, Dulakghi and Vimukthi, during the bombing at St Sebastian's Church. Photo: Reuters
