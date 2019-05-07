Demonstrators shout slogans during the protest outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on May 7. Photo: Reuters
Protests erupt in India after chief justice Ranjan Gogoi cleared of sexual harassment
- Gogoi has denied the charges made last year and an internal panel of judges cleared him of wrongdoing, a court statement said on Monday
- Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in response, carrying placards demanding fair justice and transparency
Topic | India
Demonstrators shout slogans during the protest outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on May 7. Photo: Reuters