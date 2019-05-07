Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Demonstrators shout slogans during the protest outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on May 7. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Protests erupt in India after chief justice Ranjan Gogoi cleared of sexual harassment

  • Gogoi has denied the charges made last year and an internal panel of judges cleared him of wrongdoing, a court statement said on Monday
  • Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in response, carrying placards demanding fair justice and transparency
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:16pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 7 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Demonstrators shout slogans during the protest outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on May 7. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.