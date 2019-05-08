Asia Bibi, in an undated handout file photo made available by her family. Photo: EPA
Asia Bibi, Christian woman in decade-long blasphemy row, finally leaves Pakistan
- She had spent eight years on death row over an incident in 2009 when a local imam claimed she had insulted the Prophet Mohammed
- Her departure is the latest chapter in a saga that has sparked violent demonstrations and high-profile assassinations
Topic | Pakistan
Asia Bibi, in an undated handout file photo made available by her family. Photo: EPA