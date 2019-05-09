Sri Lankan Catholic devotees pray at St Anthony’s church after it was partially opened. Photo: AFP
US official Chelsea Decaminada wounded in Sri Lankan Easter bombings has died, bringing death toll to 258
- The Sri Lankan foreign ministry had previously said 44 foreign nationals died in the attacks, while another 10 are still unaccounted for
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
Sri Lankan Catholic devotees pray at St Anthony’s church after it was partially opened. Photo: AFP
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka bombings: why warning signs of radicalisation went unheeded
- One reason the warning signs may have been ignored was the government’s overwhelming focus on suppressing any revival of Tamil separatism
Topic | Sri Lanka bombings
Kumari Fernando, who lost her husband and two children, during a mass burial for victims. Photo: Reuters