Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party president, addresses a campaign rally in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Indian court dismisses claim Rahul Gandhi is secretly British

  • A petition had been submitted to the court seeking to bar the scion of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty from contesting the ongoing election
  • Opponents of the 48-year-old accuse him of lying about his nationality and holding British citizenship
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 4:37pm, 9 May, 2019

Updated: 4:48pm, 9 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party president, addresses a campaign rally in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
Politics

India elections: Why Rahul Gandhi is looking south for support

  • The Congress party leader has turned his attention to Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala
  • But can victory there really help him in his electoral battle against incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party?
Topic |   India
Deepu Sebastian Edmond

Deepu Sebastian Edmond  

Published: 6:11pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:51pm, 22 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.