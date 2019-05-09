Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party president, addresses a campaign rally in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: EPA
Indian court dismisses claim Rahul Gandhi is secretly British
- A petition had been submitted to the court seeking to bar the scion of the powerful Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty from contesting the ongoing election
- Opponents of the 48-year-old accuse him of lying about his nationality and holding British citizenship
Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress party, at a public rally in Mumbai. Photo: AFP
India elections: Why Rahul Gandhi is looking south for support
- The Congress party leader has turned his attention to Wayanad in the southern state of Kerala
- But can victory there really help him in his electoral battle against incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party?
