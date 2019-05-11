Channels

An illustration of the Islamic State flag. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Islamic State establishes ‘province’ in India for the first time after clash in Kashmir region

  • The militant group’s news agency announced the province, ‘Wilayah of Hind’, in a statement that also claimed Islamic State inflicted casualties on Indian army soldiers in a town in Kashmir region
Topic |   Islamic State
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:29pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 7:29pm, 11 May, 2019

An illustration of the Islamic State flag. Photo: Reuters
An image released by Islamic State’s news agency purports to show Mohammed Zahran (centre), the man Sri Lanka says led the Easter attack that killed over 300 people, as well as other attackers. Photo: AP
South Asia

Does Sri Lanka attack show Islamic State is targeting South Asia? Indian and Bangladeshi security experts play down threat

  • Authorities in India and Bangladesh are investigating activities with possible Islamic State links while Sri Lanka pursues suspects in bombing that killed 253 people
Topic |   Islamic State
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:44am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:17pm, 2 May, 2019

An image released by Islamic State’s news agency purports to show Mohammed Zahran (centre), the man Sri Lanka says led the Easter attack that killed over 300 people, as well as other attackers. Photo: AP
