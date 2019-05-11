Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The port city of Gwadar in Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
South Asia

Gunmen attack luxury hotel in Pakistan’s Gwadar port city

  • A group of attackers opened fire at the Pearl Continental hotel in Gwadar, where China is developing a multibillion-dollar port
  • Most of the hotel guests were evacuated in time, but a few people sustained minor injuries, said a minister
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 10:43pm, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 10:43pm, 11 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The port city of Gwadar in Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Chinese Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistan gunmen kidnap and kill 14 bus passengers bound for coastal town home to China’s belt and road port

  • The bus was travelling on a coastal highway from the financial hub of Karachi towards Gwadar, the Arabian Sea port town where China is building a deep water port
  • Western Baluchistan province has long been plagued by violence and a stubborn insurgency. But no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack
Topic |   Pakistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:42pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:55pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese Gwadar port in Gwadar, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.