Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April. Photo: Reuters
Attack on Pearl Continental hotel in belt and road port was bid to damage economy, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan
- At least person was killed in raid on the only luxury hotel in Gwadar, a hub in China’s vast infrastructure initiative
Topic | Pakistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April. Photo: Reuters