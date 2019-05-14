Channels

Kashmiri Muslim protesters shout slogans and carry placards in Srinagar. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Asia

‘We want justice’: Thousands march in streets of Indian Kashmir after rape of three-year-old girl

  • Police said the child was raped after being lured into an empty school by a neighbour
  • The girl’s mother followed her screams to find her bleeding inside a bathroom
Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Thomson Reuters Foundation  

Published: 12:00am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 12:48am, 14 May, 2019

Demonstrators shout slogans during the protest outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi on May 7. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Protests erupt in India after chief justice Ranjan Gogoi cleared of sexual harassment

  • Gogoi has denied the charges made last year and an internal panel of judges cleared him of wrongdoing, a court statement said on Monday
  • Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court in response, carrying placards demanding fair justice and transparency
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:16pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 7 May, 2019

