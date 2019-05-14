Muslim men stand in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Man killed in Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots as mobs attack mosques and shops
- Police fire tear gas at crowds and impose curfew after worst outbreak of sectarian violence in country since Easter Sunday bombings
- Government blocks social media platforms, with one man beaten after dispute that allegedly started on Facebook
