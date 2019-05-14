Channels

Muslim men stand in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Man killed in Sri Lanka anti-Muslim riots as mobs attack mosques and shops

  • Police fire tear gas at crowds and impose curfew after worst outbreak of sectarian violence in country since Easter Sunday bombings
  • Government blocks social media platforms, with one man beaten after dispute that allegedly started on Facebook
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:35am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 5:50am, 14 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The flag of Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Southeast Asia

Sri Lanka’s Saudi connections revealed in latest arrest over Easter bombings

  • Ultraconservative Salafi-Wahhabi Islam, which has its roots in the Middle Eastern kingdom, has been taking root among the South Asian island’s Muslims
Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:04pm, 12 May, 2019

Updated: 9:44pm, 12 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

