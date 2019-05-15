Channels

A road sign reading “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar, Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
South Asia

Baloch versus Beijing: how Chinese investment in Pakistan has energised a violent separatist movement

  • CPEC is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and would link the western province of Xinjiang with the Pakistani port of Gwadar
  • The problem is that Balochistan, the province through which much of CPEC runs, is riven by Islamist, sectarian, and separatist insurgencies
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:41am, 15 May, 2019

Updated: 9:24pm, 15 May, 2019

The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia. Photo: YouTube
Southeast Asia

Chinese gang threatens chaos in Cambodian province as rift deepens between locals and new arrivals

  • The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia
  • In recent years, Chinese developers have built more than 100 casinos and dozens of hotels and resorts in the province
Topic |   Chinese overseas
SCMP

Andrew Nachemson  

Kong Meta  

Published: 2:17pm, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 10:19am, 15 May, 2019

