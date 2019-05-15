A road sign reading “First Pakistani Branch in China” in Gwadar, Balochistan. Photo: Bloomberg
Baloch versus Beijing: how Chinese investment in Pakistan has energised a violent separatist movement
- CPEC is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and would link the western province of Xinjiang with the Pakistani port of Gwadar
- The problem is that Balochistan, the province through which much of CPEC runs, is riven by Islamist, sectarian, and separatist insurgencies
Topic | Pakistan
The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia. Photo: YouTube
Chinese gang threatens chaos in Cambodian province as rift deepens between locals and new arrivals
- The video was released soon after a Ministry of Interior report identifying Chinese nationals as the most criminally active foreigners in Cambodia
- In recent years, Chinese developers have built more than 100 casinos and dozens of hotels and resorts in the province
Topic | Chinese overseas
