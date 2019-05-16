Channels

Pakistani women hold their HIV-infected children. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Hundreds of Pakistanis infected with HIV after doctor used contaminated dirty syringes

  • Pakistan was long considered a low prevalence country for HIV, but the disease is expanding at an alarming rate
  • The country currently has the second fastest growing HIV rates across Asia, according to the UN
Topic |   Disease
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:37pm, 16 May, 2019

Updated: 3:05pm, 16 May, 2019

Pakistani women hold their HIV-infected children. Photo: AFP
A student displays his hands painted with messages as he poses during an HIV/Aids awareness campaign to mark the International Aids Candlelight Memorial, in Chandigarh, India. Photo: Reuters
Europe

End of Aids in sight? New medication prevents virus being transmitted

  • The study monitored nearly 1,000 gay male couples for eight years, while one partner was HIV-positive and receiving antiretroviral treatment
  • HIV and the fatal illnesses it provokes remain one of the world’s largest health crises despite much progress in recent years
Topic |   Medicine
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 8:23am, 3 May, 2019

Updated: 9:01pm, 3 May, 2019

A student displays his hands painted with messages as he poses during an HIV/Aids awareness campaign to mark the International Aids Candlelight Memorial, in Chandigarh, India. Photo: Reuters
