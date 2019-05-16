Pakistani women hold their HIV-infected children. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of Pakistanis infected with HIV after doctor used contaminated dirty syringes
- Pakistan was long considered a low prevalence country for HIV, but the disease is expanding at an alarming rate
- The country currently has the second fastest growing HIV rates across Asia, according to the UN
A student displays his hands painted with messages as he poses during an HIV/Aids awareness campaign to mark the International Aids Candlelight Memorial, in Chandigarh, India. Photo: Reuters
End of Aids in sight? New medication prevents virus being transmitted
- The study monitored nearly 1,000 gay male couples for eight years, while one partner was HIV-positive and receiving antiretroviral treatment
- HIV and the fatal illnesses it provokes remain one of the world’s largest health crises despite much progress in recent years
