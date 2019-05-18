Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
As last polls close in Indian election, vast Uttar Pradesh may yet prove decisive
- UP has produced nine prime ministers and is situated in the middle of the country’s vast northern Hindi-speaking belt
- It’s home to about one-third of India’s 1.3 billion population and is a cornerstone of the BJP’s support
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away
- Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
- But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
