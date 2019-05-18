Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
South Asia

As last polls close in Indian election, vast Uttar Pradesh may yet prove decisive

  • UP has produced nine prime ministers and is situated in the middle of the country’s vast northern Hindi-speaking belt
  • It’s home to about one-third of India’s 1.3 billion population and is a cornerstone of the BJP’s support
Topic |   Asia elections
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:45pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 11:45pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
Politics

India elections: BJP may need the allies Narendra Modi drove away

  • Regional parties could prove to be kingmakers if neither of the big two secure a majority
  • But an ‘abusive and degenerate’ campaign by the prime minister has alienated those who may hold the keys to power
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:30pm, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:18pm, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A supporter of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party holds a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign rally at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.