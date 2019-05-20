Indian paramilitary soldiers in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
Kashmir group calls for UN to investigate allegations of torture as a ‘matter of policy’ by Indian troops
- In a 560-page report, researched for a decade, the group recommends an investigation be led by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
- It also urges India to ratify the UN Convention against torture and allow global rights groups ‘unhindered access’ to Kashmir
Topic | Kashmir
