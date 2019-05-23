Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg
South Asia

Indian election: moment of truth arrives for Narendra Modi and BJP as vote counting begins

  • Most exit polls published on Sunday, after the last phase of voting, pointed to Narendra Modi’s BJP-led coalition securing a majority
  • Opposition parties have nonetheless sought to prepare a broad alliance should the BJP and its allies fall short of a majority in the lower house
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 8:36am, 23 May, 2019

Updated: 8:58am, 23 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Politics

Explained: India’s massive elections are over so where does that leave Narendra Modi as counting day looms?

  • Modi appears poised to retain power despite a flailing economy, an unprecedented job crisis and a rise in Hindu right-wing violence
Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit

Kunal Purohit  

Published: 12:00pm, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 12:10pm, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.