This handout photograph released by the Indian Presidency on May 24, 2019 shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) meets with President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photo: Indian Presidency handout via AFP
Narendra Modi is appointed India’s prime minister for a second term by President Ram Nath Kovind
- Kovind said he also asked Modi to forward the names of his proposed ministers in his government
- Modi is likely to be sworn in by Kovind on Thursday
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a summit in Xiamen in 2017. Photo: AFP
For Modi 2.0, India’s US-China balancing act just got trickier
- Border stand-offs with China, air strikes in Pakistan, and a strong-arm approach to smaller neighbours marked his first term as prime minister
- Now safely re-elected, is it time for the friendly approach?
