Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors. File photo: EPA
South Asia

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife blocked from overseas travel at Mumbai airport after collapse of airline

  • The two were scheduled to fly to Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight
  • Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors
Topic |   Aviation
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 11:23am, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 11:23am, 26 May, 2019

Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors. File photo: EPA
