Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors. File photo: EPA
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and wife blocked from overseas travel at Mumbai airport after collapse of airline
- The two were scheduled to fly to Dubai on an Emirates Airline flight
- Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors
Topic | Aviation
Naresh Goyal stepped down as chairman of the cash-strapped carrier two months ago amid pressure from creditors. File photo: EPA