Security personnel inspect an explosion site in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Three killed, at least five wounded after two explosions go off in Kathmandu

  • Police suspect the blasts may have been the work of a splinter group of former Maoist rebels who are opposed to the government for arresting its supporters
Topic |   Nepal
Associated Press  

Reuters  

Published: 11:17pm, 26 May, 2019

Updated: 11:17pm, 26 May, 2019

Tourism is a major revenue-earner for Nepal.
South Asia

Nepal bans Chinese digital wallets Alipay and WeChat Pay to prevent loss of foreign currency earnings

  • A spokesman for the country’s central bank said Nepal was losing out since the actual transactions took place in China
  • ‘Action will be taken if anyone is found using the platforms,’ Laxmi Prapanna Niroula said
Topic |   Nepal
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 11:18pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 21 May, 2019

Tourism is a major revenue-earner for Nepal.
