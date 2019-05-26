Security personnel inspect an explosion site in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Reuters
Three killed, at least five wounded after two explosions go off in Kathmandu
- Police suspect the blasts may have been the work of a splinter group of former Maoist rebels who are opposed to the government for arresting its supporters
Topic | Nepal
Security personnel inspect an explosion site in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo: Reuters
Tourism is a major revenue-earner for Nepal.
Nepal bans Chinese digital wallets Alipay and WeChat Pay to prevent loss of foreign currency earnings
- A spokesman for the country’s central bank said Nepal was losing out since the actual transactions took place in China
- ‘Action will be taken if anyone is found using the platforms,’ Laxmi Prapanna Niroula said
Topic | Nepal
Tourism is a major revenue-earner for Nepal.