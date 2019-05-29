Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Ahmadabad, India. Photo: AP
New Delhi eyes summit between Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping as invites go out for Indian leader’s swearing in
- The date and location of the summit were not confirmed by India’s foreign ministry
- India took a ‘neighbourhood first’ approach to sending invites for Modi’s swearing in, but with one obvious omission: Pakistan
Topic | China-India relations
