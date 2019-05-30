A 13-year-old works on a fishing boat in Manila. Child labour is an ‘extreme risk’ in one in 10 countries globally. Photo: AFP
Child labour at risk of rising in China and India as economic momentum fails to reach poorest in the community, study finds
- There are about 150 million child labourers around the world, the majority working on farms in Africa and Asia. And the most populous nations are falling behind in combatting it, says a new index
