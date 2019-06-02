Channels

An Indian boy pours water on himself as he tries to cool himself off amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Water shortages and heatstroke warnings issued as temperatures pass 50 Celsius in India heatwave

  • Several deaths from heatstroke have already been recorded as temperatures expected to remain high for up to a week in many states
Topic |   Extreme weather
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 5:34am, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:34am, 2 Jun, 2019

The image of the poo-covered car has been widely shared on social media. Photo: Rupesh Gauranga Das/Facebook
South Asia

Indian car owner protects vehicle with layer of cow dung as summer temperatures exceed 45 degrees Celsius

  • An image of a woman’s car being shared on social media showed her Toyota sedan completely slathered with cow dung to keep it cool in the hot weather
  • Parts of India have experienced heatwave conditions in recent days, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius
Topic |   India
Sreejith Sreedharan

Sreejith Sreedharan  

Published: 8:30am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 10:40pm, 27 May, 2019

