An Indian boy pours water on himself as he tries to cool himself off amid rising temperatures in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Water shortages and heatstroke warnings issued as temperatures pass 50 Celsius in India heatwave
- Several deaths from heatstroke have already been recorded as temperatures expected to remain high for up to a week in many states
Topic | Extreme weather
The image of the poo-covered car has been widely shared on social media. Photo: Rupesh Gauranga Das/Facebook
Indian car owner protects vehicle with layer of cow dung as summer temperatures exceed 45 degrees Celsius
- An image of a woman’s car being shared on social media showed her Toyota sedan completely slathered with cow dung to keep it cool in the hot weather
- Parts of India have experienced heatwave conditions in recent days, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius
Topic | India
