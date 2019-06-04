A rag picker carries a sack of sorted recyclable materials atop the Ghazipur landfill site in the east of New Delhi. Photo: AFP
Indian ‘rubbish mountain’ set to rise higher than the Taj Mahal, highlighting country’s pollution woes
- Ghazipur was opened in 1984 and reached its capacity in 2002 – but New Delhi’s detritus has kept on arriving each day in hundreds of trucks
- At its current rate of growth, the landfill will be taller than the iconic Taj in Agra in 2020
