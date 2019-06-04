Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A rag picker carries a sack of sorted recyclable materials atop the Ghazipur landfill site in the east of New Delhi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Indian ‘rubbish mountain’ set to rise higher than the Taj Mahal, highlighting country’s pollution woes

  • Ghazipur was opened in 1984 and reached its capacity in 2002 – but New Delhi’s detritus has kept on arriving each day in hundreds of trucks
  • At its current rate of growth, the landfill will be taller than the iconic Taj in Agra in 2020
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:45pm, 4 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rag picker carries a sack of sorted recyclable materials atop the Ghazipur landfill site in the east of New Delhi. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.